Washington D.C. -- The Center for Disease Control (CDC) changed its guidelines regarding the testing of asymptomatic individuals for COVID-19. The CDC no longer recommends that everyone exposed to COVID-19 needs to be tested and states that individuals without symptoms do not "necessarily need a test."

The guidelines were updated on Aug. 24 with the new recommendation. Previously, the CDC recommended all individuals who had been exposed or suspected they were exposed to COVID-19 get tested.

"You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one," read the updated guidelines.

The CDC made other changes to its previous recommendations, including removing its suggestion that travelers self-quarantine for 14-days and has started referring to asymptomatic individuals as "asymptomatic 'healthy people.'" None of the recent changes to the CDC Guidelines were announced to the public.

Asymptomatic people–even if they do not have symptoms or feel sick–can still potentially spread the virus to others, as acknowledged by the CDC guidelines.

"If there is significant spread of the virus in your community, State or local public health officials may request to test more asymptomatic “healthy people,” particularly from vulnerable populations," read the updated CDC guidelines.

According to CNBC, referring to asymptomatic individuals as 'healthy people' is a "language that's frequently used in social media posts protesting the use of face masks."

The CDC recommends that individuals who have, or think they may have, been exposed but do not have symptoms continue to self-monitor and follow CDC mitigation guidelines, especially if they interact with a vulnerable individual.