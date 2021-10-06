Starting October 1, single use plastic bags will no longer be allowed in Washington State, continuing a trend that is gaining momentum in certain regions of the country. Oregon, California, Maine, Vermont, New York, Connecticut and Delaware have also done away with single use plastic bags.

There are exceptions for certain items, such as produce, meats, prescription medicines, newspaper, and dry cleaning.

Several other states, while not passing a full-blown statewide ban, have certain cities and/or other municipalities who have already banned single use bags. These states include Maryland, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and Hawaii.

The common thread among these states is a prominent coastline, either along an ocean or a lake, and the ban is expected to help clean up the waterways.

It remains to be seen whether the remaining coastal states follow suit, or if the trend gains traction in landlocked states.



