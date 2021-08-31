Addressing the state of drug abuse and prevention on International Overdose Awareness Day

International Overdose Awareness Day (#OverdoseDay) advocates for victims of drug abuse and honors those who have suffered and passed from overdose deaths.

It was founded upon such principles in 2001, but the issue has grown increasingly dire since then. Accidental drug overdose is currently the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA).

Rates of overdose death have grown steadily in most states. DPA Statistics reveal more than 94,000 overdose deaths during 2020, a jump in comparison to more than 70,000 deaths in 2017.

DPA reports an increase in overdose deaths in all states, with the exception of South Dakota, New Jersey, and New Hampshire. In Pennsylvania, the CDC records a 17.4 percent increase from Jan. 2020 to Jan. 2021.

Overdose drugs include prescription drugs and illegal substances. DPA offers a breakdown in overdose deaths according to the drug involved:

75% of deaths involve opioids

65% of deaths involve fentanyl

26% of deaths involve methamphetamines

21% of deaths involve cocaine

14% of deaths involve prescription opioids

14% of deaths involve heroin

The Drug Policy Alliance studies drug policies and trends in an effort to reduce overdose deaths. Their research suggests a link between increased drug policing and the failure to establish adequate treatment and prevention centers.

As of July 2017, Good Samaritan Laws are active in 40 states and Washington, D.C. In most states, these laws allow individuals at the scene of a low-level drug overdose to call 911 without fear of prosecution.

Drug testing kits are another option for drug users that can prevent wrongful ingestion of unknown substances.

In the event of an overdose, individuals can administer the FDA-approved and inexpensive drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose and potentially save a person's life.

Prevention centers are a controversial subject in the United States, though they are common in many European countries. In July 2021, Rhode Island became the first U.S. state to institute a harm-reduction center pilot program, which allows supervised consumption of pre-obtained substances.

One of the simplest means of drug abuse prevention is bystander education. Symptoms of an overdose are easy to observe and promptly act upon by calling 911 or administering Narcan. Symptoms may include:

Unstable vital signs

Sleepiness

Confusion

Skin that is either cool and sweaty or hot and dry

Convulsions

Vomiting

