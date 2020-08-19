Harrisburg, Pa. -- As the USPS's unofficial motto says, “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” However, recent reports of USPS mailbox and equipment removals sparked national concerns about mail-in voting and the future of the postal service.

The recent service and policy changes at the Post Office began after President Trump appointed Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General in May. DeJoy is known as a staunch supporter of the President and a top fundraiser for the Republican Party. Following DeJoy's appointment, changes including limits to regular and overtime hours slowed mail delivery and USPS drop-off mailboxes and processing equipment were removed from various locations across the country.

"What's going on right now is nothing less than a full-on assault on the U.S Postal Service, an institution that U.S. Americans rely on every day," said PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

According to Shapiro, people in Pennsylvania have been experiencing delays in receiving their mail, often going days without delivery of important letters, paychecks, or bills. The Veteran's Association (VA) fills about 80% of veterans’ prescriptions through the mail which putting Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans, many of whom are elderly, at risk of going without vital medication

In response to the changes, lawsuits have been filed by Attorney Generals of multiple states, including Pennsylvania. Shapiro and Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced two separate multi-state coalitions that will file federal lawsuits challenging nationwide operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service during a press conference yesterday.

“We will be taking action to reinstate Postal Service standards that all Americans depend on, whether it’s for delivering their prescription drugs or for carrying their very right to vote,” said Shapiro. “Recent post office changes have been implemented recklessly, before checking the law, and we will use our authority to stop them and help ensure that every eligible ballot is counted.”

The lawsuit claims that the changes implemented by the Trump administration and the new Postmaster General were beyond the organization's authority and did not follow the official process, which requires all nation-wide changes to the USPS's service and standards to be submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The suit also states that the new changes impede efforts by the State to conduct free and fair elections, a right and authority protected by the Constitution.

"The actions of this administration impede Pennsylvania's ability to conduct our own free and fair election," said Shapiro. "I will not let this administration stand in the way of Pennsylvanians having their voices heard and their votes counted."

Earlier this month, the Postal Service notified many states, including Pennsylvania, that it could not guarantee delivery of ballots in accordance with state laws and deadlines. In response to this change by the Postal Service, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf filed a motion in front of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court asking the court to extend the deadline to receive eligible ballots to Nov. 6.

Pennsylvania recently passed bipartisan election reforms that expanded early and mail-in voting. Last October, the state government passed a bipartisan law, Act 77, which gave people more time to vote and extended the ability to vote by mail to all eligible voters. AG Shapiro noted in the press conference that the vote for Act 77 with more "Republican votes than Democratic votes."

Although there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud or inaccuracies with mail-in voting, the President has continued to cast doubt.

In July, he tweeted that universal mail-in voting would make 2020 the most "inaccurate and fraudulent" election in history. The President's comments have come as concerns over COVID-19 have many worried about in-person voting and have opted to vote by mail.

The Trump Administration filed a lawsuit against the state of New Jersey today regarding an executive order by the State's governor to implement a hybrid voting model in which all residents will be sent a mail-in ballot. New Jersey residents can choose whether or not to fill out the mail-in ballot and can still vote in-person at the polls.

The lawsuit claims the executive order "usurps the legislature's authority to decide when and how elections are held, that the 'system will violate eligible citizens' right to vote,' and that 'fraudulent and invalid votes dilute the votes of honest citizens and deprive them of their right to vote in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment,'" reports CNN.

Both the President and First Lady have requested absentee ballots, which are functionally equivalent to mail-in ballots. The ballots were sent to their Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago last week.

As of Tuesday, the Postal Service said they have halted the removal of mailboxes and mail sorting machines and will engage standby resources on Oct. 1 to meet potential increases in demand.

“The United States Postal Service will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country. There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether the Postal Service is ready, willing and able to meet this challenge," said Post Master DeJoy.

USPS officials, including Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, will be testifying before Congress next Monday.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has been an unstoppable force since 1775, when the Continental Congress appointed Benjamin Franklin as the post master general. Postal workers brave adverse conditions to ensure birthday cards and important documents are delivered on time. Many small businesses rely on the USPS because of its low shipping rates which are significantly cheaper than FedEx and UPS.

"I have the utmost faith in the men and women who work so hard every day to bring the mail to us," said Shapiro. "There's no reason to think the mail service will let us down, they never have before."