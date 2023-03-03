winter weather advisory NWS 2020

Winter weather is expected through 1 a.m. Saturday. Following is the National Weather Service bulletin:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
423 PM EST Fri Mar 3 2023

Southern Lycoming-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
  accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light
  glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia
  and Schuylkill Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
  could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power
  outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts will be highest in the higher
  terrain. Winds will increase this evening as temperatures warm
  above freezing. Lingering ice on trees and powerlines may
  increase the risk for power outages as winds increase.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.

