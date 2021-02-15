winter weather advisory NWS 2020

Winter Weather Advisory

National Weather Service State College PA
430 AM EST Mon Feb 15 2021

Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Including the cities of Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, and Williamsport

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
  accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
  one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact parts of the Monday evening and
  Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....A period of snow will start around mid to
  late morning and taper off this afternoon. Moderate sleet and
  freezing rain are expected tonight into early Tuesday morning.

