State College, Pa. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter storm watch that may impact travel over the New Year holiday. Details as follows: 

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
448 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Including the cities of Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,
Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, and Selinsgrove

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Significant freezing rain possible, perhaps beginning
  as a brief period of sleet or snow. Around one quarter of an
  inch of ice possible, after a light coating coating of snow or
  sleet.

* WHERE...North central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the evening commute on Friday. Tree
  damage and power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

There is the potential for significant winter weather that may
impact travel.

