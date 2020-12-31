State College, Pa. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter storm watch that may impact travel over the New Year holiday. Details as follows:

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 448 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020 McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Including the cities of Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, and Selinsgrove ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Significant freezing rain possible, perhaps beginning as a brief period of sleet or snow. Around one quarter of an inch of ice possible, after a light coating coating of snow or sleet. * WHERE...North central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Friday. Tree damage and power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel.



