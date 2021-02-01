Winter Storm Warning and Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA 4:48 AM EST Mon Feb 1 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.