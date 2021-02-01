NWS - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - 2020

Winter Storm Warning and Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA
4:48 AM EST Mon Feb 1 2021

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

