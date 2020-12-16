Winter Storm Warning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
10:12 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020
McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,
Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville,
Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12
inches. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 24 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The snow
will be pulling to the east of the area during the normal
morning commute time and be done by 10 AM EST. Delay travel if
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy snow with accumulation rates
of 2 to 3 inches per hour are occurring and will slide to the
east through the night.