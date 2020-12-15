WINTER WEATHER 2020.jpg

State College, Pa. -- The weather experts have been watching--and issuing predictions--since the weekend. Early warnings have hopefully given you enough time to make your grocery run!

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
4:30 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
Including the cities of Renovo, Philipsburg, State College,
Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg,
Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 a.m.
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 17
  inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...North central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 a.m. EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
  commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy snow with accumulation rates
  of 1 to 3 inches per hour are likely Wednesday evening and
  Wednesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.