State College, Pa. -- The weather experts have been watching--and issuing predictions--since the weekend. Early warnings have hopefully given you enough time to make your grocery run!

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 4:30 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020 Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre- Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of Renovo, Philipsburg, State College, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 a.m. EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 17 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...North central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 a.m. EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy snow with accumulation rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are likely Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.