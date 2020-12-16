Winter Storm Warning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
4:20 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020
Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-
Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway,
Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 20
inches with the highest amounts east of a line from State
College, to Lock Haven and Wellsboro, with the lower end
amounts near the Route 219 corridor from Ridgway to Bradford.
* WHERE...Northern Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From noon today to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact today`s evening and Thursday
morning`s commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy snow with accumulation rates
of 2 to 3 inches per hour are likely late today and tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.