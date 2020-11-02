NWS - HIGH WIND WATCH - Jan 2020.jpg

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
548 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-
Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of State College, Altoona, Huntingdon,
Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Bedford, McConnellsburg,
Chambersburg, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove,
Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport,
Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg,
York, and Lancaster

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.


