Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 719 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Columbia- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Danville, Bloomsburg, and Berwick ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph expected. Occasional peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Lycoming, Montour and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



