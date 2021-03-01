Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
719 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Columbia-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Danville, Bloomsburg, and Berwick
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph expected. Occasional peak
gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Lycoming,
Montour and Columbia Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.