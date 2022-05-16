State College, Pa. -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:
ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR
CENTRE CLINTON COLUMBIA
CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FRANKLIN
FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA
LANCASTER LEBANON LYCOMING
MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND
PERRY POTTER SCHUYLKILL
SNYDER SULLIVAN TIOGA
UNION YORK
In addition, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or
greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are probable late
this morning through the mid afternoon hours. A few tornadoes are
also possible.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.