State College, Pa. -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

ADAMS                BEDFORD             BLAIR
CENTRE               CLINTON             COLUMBIA
CUMBERLAND           DAUPHIN             FRANKLIN
FULTON               HUNTINGDON          JUNIATA
LANCASTER            LEBANON             LYCOMING
MIFFLIN              MONTOUR             NORTHUMBERLAND
PERRY                POTTER              SCHUYLKILL
SNYDER               SULLIVAN            TIOGA
UNION                YORK
In addition, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or
greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are probable late
this morning through the mid afternoon hours. A few tornadoes are
also possible.

