Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
303 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022
Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
...AREAS OF FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...
At 300 AM EST, areas of fog were observed across central
Pennsylvania. Visibility may be reduced to one quarter mile or
less in areas of locally dense fog. With temperatures near or
below freezing, moisture from the fog may result in a slippery
glaze of ice on untreated roads and surfaces. Please use extra
caution if traveling.
