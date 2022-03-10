Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 303 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- ...AREAS OF FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE THIS MORNING... At 300 AM EST, areas of fog were observed across central Pennsylvania. Visibility may be reduced to one quarter mile or less in areas of locally dense fog. With temperatures near or below freezing, moisture from the fog may result in a slippery glaze of ice on untreated roads and surfaces. Please use extra caution if traveling.







