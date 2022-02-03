Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
326 PM EST Thu Feb 3 2022
Southern
Lycoming-York-Sullivan-Franklin-Blair-Cambria-Lebanon-Juniata-
Huntingdon-Snyder-Perry-Northumberland-Adams-Somerset-Cumberland-
Schuylkill-Northern Centre-Union-Dauphin-Southern
Centre-Columbia-Bedford-Lancaster-Southern
Clinton-Fulton-Montour-Mifflin-
...PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT YOUR AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMMUTE...
Patchy dense fog is expected to last through late afternoon
across much of central and south central Pennsylvania.
Locations impacted include...
Lancaster, Harrisburg, Altoona, York, State College, Williamsport,
Lebanon, Johnstown, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover,
Bloomsburg, Pottsville, Hershey, Ephrata, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown,
Waynesboro and Berwick.
Local visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in the fog. If
you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low
visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations.
LAT...LON 3973 7941 3978 7935 3990 7940 4012 7917
4054 7890 4073 7836 4074 7835 4136 7694
4128 7631 4095 7621 4091 7600 4073 7576
4064 7598 4057 7602 4049 7644 4014 7587
4010 7594 3987 7599 3973 7610
