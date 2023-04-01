Much of central Pennsylvania is at risk for severe thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts today and into tomorrow, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service.

Fast-moving storms will roll into the area later this afternoon or evening with heavy winds up to 30 mph, with gusts of 50-60 mph. The wind gusts have the potential to knock down trees and limbs and cause widespread power outtages. Small hail is also possible, forecasters say.

The storm is expected to hit the Laurel Highlands the hardest, where gusts have already prompted a high wind warning.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service at State College website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.