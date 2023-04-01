Much of central Pennsylvania is at risk for severe thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts today and into tomorrow, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service.
Fast-moving storms will roll into the area later this afternoon or evening with heavy winds up to 30 mph, with gusts of 50-60 mph. The wind gusts have the potential to knock down trees and limbs and cause widespread power outtages. Small hail is also possible, forecasters say.
The storm is expected to hit the Laurel Highlands the hardest, where gusts have already prompted a high wind warning.