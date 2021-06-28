Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA 435 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021 Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Fulton-Franklin-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry- Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Heat indices will top out between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Heat indices will top out around 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible in spots Wednesday afternoon or evening.