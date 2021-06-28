NWS_HazardousWeather_HEAT_2021.jpg

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA
435 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Fulton-Franklin-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-
Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Heat indices will top out between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

Heat indices will top out around 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail
are possible in spots Wednesday afternoon or evening.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.