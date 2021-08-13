BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service State College PA
322 PM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021
The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
North central Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania...
* Until 400 PM EDT.
* At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cammal,
moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
English Center, Cammal, Little Pine State Park and Ski Sawmill Ski
Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
PA
. PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BRADFORD CLINTON COLUMBIA
LACKAWANNA LUZERNE LYCOMING
MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PIKE
POTTER SNYDER SULLIVAN
SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION
WAYNE WYOMING
ATTN...WFO...ALY...BGM...CTP...BUF...
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
137 PM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021
Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Fulton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.
Heat Advisory.
Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible
late this afternoon or evening.
