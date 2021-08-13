Severe Thunderstorm Warning PHOTO

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
National Weather Service State College PA
322 PM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
  North central Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania...

* Until 400 PM EDT.

* At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cammal,
  moving east at 25 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  English Center, Cammal, Little Pine State Park and Ski Sawmill Ski
  Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PA
.    PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BRADFORD             CLINTON                    COLUMBIA
LACKAWANNA         LUZERNE                     LYCOMING
MONTOUR              NORTHUMBERLAND      PIKE
POTTER                  SNYDER                      SULLIVAN
SUSQUEHANNA       TIOGA                        UNION
WAYNE                   WYOMING

ATTN...WFO...ALY...BGM...CTP...BUF...


Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA
137 PM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Fulton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

   Heat Advisory.

Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible
late this afternoon or evening.

