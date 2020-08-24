NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
1228 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and
evening. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in one or
two of the storms today.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday as a potent
cold front pushes southeast through the Commonwealth. Localized wind
damage from gusts exceeding 55 mph is the most likely severe weather
threat at this time.

More severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and Wednesday
night.

