SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 242 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA COUNTIES:
ADAMS BERKS BLAIR
BUCKS CAMBRIA CARBON
CENTRE CHESTER CLEARFIELD
CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND
DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN
HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LANCASTER
LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE
LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONROE
MONTGOMERY MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON
NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PHILADELPHIA
SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN
UNION YORK
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
1017 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
Columbia PA-Southern Lycoming PA-Southern Clinton PA-Union PA-
Northumberland PA-Montour PA-Juniata PA-Mifflin PA-Snyder PA-
Southern Centre PA-
1017 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHUMBERLAND...
MIFFLIN...CENTRE...JUNIATA...SNYDER...LYCOMING...MONTOUR...
COLUMBIA...UNION...AND CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 AM EDT...
At 1017 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a
line extending from near Williamsport to near Sand Bridge State Park
to near Weikert to near Belleville. Movement was southeast at 55 mph.
Wind gusts of up to 55 mph and penny size hail are possible.
Locations impacted include...
Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Sunbury, Lock Haven, Lewistown,
Shamokin, Milton, Mount Carmel, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville,
Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Northumberland, Mifflinburg, Kulpmont,
Carroll, Woodward and Winfield.
This includes the following COVID-19 Test Sites...
Berwick Hospital Center...
Evangelical Hospital...
Family Practice Selinsgrove...
Family Practice Williamsport...
Geisinger...
Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital...
Geisinger Gastroenterology/Endoscopy...
Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital...
Geisinger Jersey Shore Medical Assoc Avis...
Geisinger Kulpmont...
Geisinger Lewistown Hospital...
Mount Nittany Health...
and UPMC.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.