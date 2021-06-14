Severe Thunderstorm Warning
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service State College PA
233 PM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021
The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
Northeastern Union County in central Pennsylvania...
Eastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania...
* Until 330 PM EDT.
* At 233 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Cammal to near McElhattan to Mackeyville,
moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Williamsport, Lock Haven, Lewisburg, Montoursville, Jersey Shore,
Carroll, Muncy, Mill Hall, Montgomery, Linntown, Avis, Dunnstown,
Flemington, Duboistown, Castanea, New Columbia, McElhattan,
Allenwood, Elimsport and Waterville.
For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the
Lamar and Milton-Williamsport exits, specifically from mile markers
177 to 210.
This includes Interstate 180 near mile marker 10...and from mile
markers 15 to 29.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
1159 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021
Juniata-Franklin-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater heavy
rainfall are possible later this afternoon into early tonight. A
severe thunderstorm watch may be issued later today.
The heavy rainfall may produce isolated flooding especially in
locations that see multiple rounds of storms.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 269
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1145 AM EDT MON JUN 14 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING PA COUNTIES
. PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER
BEDFORD BLAIR BUTLER
CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE
CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON
ELK FAYETTE FOREST
FULTON GREENE HUNTINGDON
INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE
MIFFLIN SOMERSET VENANGO
WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
