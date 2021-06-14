Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service State College PA 233 PM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Northeastern Union County in central Pennsylvania... Eastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 233 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cammal to near McElhattan to Mackeyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Williamsport, Lock Haven, Lewisburg, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Carroll, Muncy, Mill Hall, Montgomery, Linntown, Avis, Dunnstown, Flemington, Duboistown, Castanea, New Columbia, McElhattan, Allenwood, Elimsport and Waterville. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Lamar and Milton-Williamsport exits, specifically from mile markers 177 to 210. This includes Interstate 180 near mile marker 10...and from mile markers 15 to 29. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA 1159 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021 Juniata-Franklin-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater heavy rainfall are possible later this afternoon into early tonight. A severe thunderstorm watch may be issued later today. The heavy rainfall may produce isolated flooding especially in locations that see multiple rounds of storms.





Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 269 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1145 AM EDT MON JUN 14 2021 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING PA COUNTIES . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BEDFORD BLAIR BUTLER CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON ELK FAYETTE FOREST FULTON GREENE HUNTINGDON INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE MIFFLIN SOMERSET VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND