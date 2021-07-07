Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA 9:19 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021 Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible. Locally heavy rainfall may result in isolated flooding. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are possible Thursday.