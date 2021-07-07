NWS_HeavyRainfall_NCPA_2021

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA
9:19 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon
and evening. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible. Locally
heavy rainfall may result in isolated flooding.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are possible Thursday.

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.