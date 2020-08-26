State College, Pa. -- The National Weather Service in State College is tracking severe weather that may impact northcentral Pa. Forecasters are reporting a multi-day threat for severe thunderstorms across parts of central Pa. today through Saturday.
Details include:
• A wind-damage threat may develop across northwest Pa. Wednesday evening into early Wednesday night
• Significant severe storms with all thunderstorm hazards possible Thursday p.m. over northcentral/northeast Pa; risk level increased to 3/5
• Risk of isolated-scattered strong to severe storms Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27 afternoon