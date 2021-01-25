URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 12:26 PM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Endless Mountains and Middle Susquehanna Valley. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will start as mainly light snow late tonight, and transition to a light mix of sleet and freezing rain which will last into mid-day Tuesday. Locations along and north of Route 220 will likely have more snow than those to the south.
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
