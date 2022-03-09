Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 1238 PM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 Southern Centre-Mifflin-Juniata-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland- Including the cities of State College, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, and Shamokin ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with up to 5 inches in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, mainly early this afternoon. Road conditions are likely to improve by late afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.









