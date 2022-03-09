URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
1238 PM EST Wed Mar 9 2022
Southern Centre-Mifflin-Juniata-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-
Including the cities of State College, Lewistown, Mifflintown,
Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville,
Sunbury, and Shamokin
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with up to 5 inches
in the higher terrain.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, mainly early this
afternoon. Road conditions are likely to improve by late
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
