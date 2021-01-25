URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
12:26 PM EST Mon Jan 25 2021
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick,
and Pottsville
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...The Endless Mountains and Middle Susquehanna Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Isolated power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will start as mainly
light snow late tonight, and transition to a light mix of sleet
and freezing rain which will last into mid-day Tuesday.
Locations along and north of Route 220 will likely have more
snow than those to the south.