winter weather advisory NWS 2020 
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
12:26 PM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick,
and Pottsville
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
  accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, and ice accumulations of up to
  one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...The Endless Mountains and Middle Susquehanna Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute.
  Isolated power outages are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will start as mainly
  light snow late tonight, and transition to a light mix of sleet
  and freezing rain which will last into mid-day Tuesday.
  Locations along and north of Route 220 will likely have more
  snow than those to the south.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.