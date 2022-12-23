winter weather advisory NWS 2020

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
939 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Including the cities of Lock Haven and Williamsport

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow. Total snow
  accumulations of two to four inches. For the Wind Chill Watch,
  dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25
  below zero.

* WHERE...Southern Clinton and Southern Lycoming Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
  exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

Be prepared for dangerous cold.

Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.

The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
940 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

Northern Lycoming-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.

   Winter Weather Advisory.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.

   Wind Chill Watch.

1 to 2 inches of rain combined with cold to frozen soil temperatures
could result in isolated minor flooding issues Friday.

Strong wind gusts over 45 mph are probable on Friday. The windy
conditions could blow around unsecured items and result in difficult
driving for high profile vehicles.

Plummeting temperatures Friday morning could result in a rapid
freeze-up on wet roads and icy travel conditions.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

High Wind Watch

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
322 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Somerset-Bedford-
Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,
Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
Johnstown, Altoona, Somerset, and Bedford

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph
  possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
  lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
  difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frigid wind chills will be ongoing during
  the time of this high wind event. It is essential to make
  preparations now for extreme cold conditions with the potential
  for loss of power.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

For high wind safety and preparedness information, visit
weather.gov/wind.

The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

