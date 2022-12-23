National Weather Service has issued winter weather warnings for counties across the region. Find the specific weather warnings for your county here.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 939 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Including the cities of Lock Haven and Williamsport ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Clinton and Southern Lycoming Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Be prepared for dangerous cold. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 940 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 Northern Lycoming-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Watch. 1 to 2 inches of rain combined with cold to frozen soil temperatures could result in isolated minor flooding issues Friday. Strong wind gusts over 45 mph are probable on Friday. The windy conditions could blow around unsecured items and result in difficult driving for high profile vehicles. Plummeting temperatures Friday morning could result in a rapid freeze-up on wet roads and icy travel conditions. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

Wind Chill Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 939 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Including the cities of Lock Haven and Williamsport ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Clinton and Southern Lycoming Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Be prepared for dangerous cold. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.Hazardous Weather Outlook

High Wind Watch

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 322 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Somerset-Bedford- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Johnstown, Altoona, Somerset, and Bedford ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frigid wind chills will be ongoing during the time of this high wind event. It is essential to make preparations now for extreme cold conditions with the potential for loss of power. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. For high wind safety and preparedness information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.