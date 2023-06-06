Northcentral Pa. — Lack of rainfall, low humidity, and now active wildfires in the area are contributing to a dangerous situation in the region. The National Weather Service has issued a "Red Flag Warning" amid the high concern for fire and poor air quality.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.

The warning is as follows:

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Potter, Northern Clinton, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Mifflin, Juniata, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams and York Counties. * TIMING...From 11 am until 8 pm on Tuesday. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning strikes may cause initial fire starts especially in the driest fuel beds. * IMPACTS...Rapid wildfire growth and spread expected. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

According to DNCR, York County, Pa. is currently the only county under a state-issued burning ban from now through July 5. However, Milton Fire Department and Nittany Wildland Firefighters are among area fire departments asking residents not to burn under the current conditions.

