Williamsport, Pa. — High winds, thunderstorms, and the potential for isolated hail are possible today in northcentral Pa. The National Weather Advisory has issued the following statement:
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 1018 AM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023 Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset- Bedford-Fulton-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill- Lebanon- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 70 mph or greater, isolated large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter, and a few tornadoes are possible this afternoon through the early evening hours.