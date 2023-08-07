NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. — High winds, thunderstorms, and the potential for isolated hail are possible today in northcentral Pa. The National Weather Advisory has issued the following statement:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA
1018 AM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023

Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-
Bedford-Fulton-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 70 mph or greater, isolated
large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter, and a few tornadoes are
possible this afternoon through the early evening hours.

