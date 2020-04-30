Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA 502 AM EDT Thu Apr 30, 2020 Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill- Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- Including the cities of Mifflintown, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and York. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday afternoon * Heavy rain of 1.5 to 3 inches is forecast this afternoon into this evening. The heavy rain may result in urban and poor drainage flooding by late today. Small streams, as well as mainstem rivers, can expect significant rises with flooding possible tonight into Friday.