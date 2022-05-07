NWS.jpg
National Weather Service

Steady rain continues across the central part of the state today, prompting a flood advisory from the National Weather Service.

On top of the 1-3 inches of rain that's already fallen, another 0.5-1.5" is expected south of I-80 and east of I-99 today.

The advisory is in effect for most of this area and isolated, minor flooding is possible on small streams, creeks, and in poor drainage areas. Motorists are reminded to avoid flooded roadways.

