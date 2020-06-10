NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
403 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-
Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60
mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are
possible this afternoon and evening.

Heat index values in mid 90s this afternoon will result in an
increased risk of heat related illness.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

