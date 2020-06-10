Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 403 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020 Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton- Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible this afternoon and evening. Heat index values in mid 90s this afternoon will result in an increased risk of heat related illness. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.
National Weather Service: Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms for central PA
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
