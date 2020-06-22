NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
716 PM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Tonight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, small hail, and
heavy downpours are possible this evening.

