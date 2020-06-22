Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 716 PM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours are possible this evening.
National Weather Service: Hazardous Weather Outlook
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
