Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 549 AM EDT Thu Oct. 29 2020 Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton- Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are forecast today and tonight. The heaviest rainfall amounts are forecast to the south of the Turnpike. The risk of areal and river flooding remains low given longer duration of the rainfall and abnormally dry preceding conditions. However some minor poor drainage flooding is possible.
National Weather Service: Hazardous weather outlook
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
