NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
549 AM EDT Thu Oct. 29 2020

Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-
Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are forecast today and tonight.

The heaviest rainfall amounts are forecast to the south of the
Turnpike. The risk of areal and river flooding remains low given
longer duration of the rainfall and abnormally dry preceding
conditions. However some minor poor drainage flooding is possible.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.