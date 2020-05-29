NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
455 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and
evening. Damaging winds 60 mph or greater are the primary threat,
followed by large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter. Locally heavy
rainfall is also possible and may cause isolated flooding.

