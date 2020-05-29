Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 455 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds 60 mph or greater are the primary threat, followed by large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and may cause isolated flooding.
National Weather Service: Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- The Amish community and COVID-19: UPMC Susquehanna makes house calls
- Harbor Freight recalls Pittsburgh Automotive jack stands
- Moving Sale in Grampian Area on Woodland Ave Williamsport Thur 5/28 Fri 5/29
- 17 counties to move to 'green' on May 29
- Reported Loyalsock shooting incident possibly 'swatting': PSP
- Geisinger sees decrease in COVID-19 cases; confirmed first case of pediatric inflammatory disease
- New Lewisburg flea market held on Sundays
- Williamsport man allegedly held victim at gunpoint inside vehicle
- Police: Mushroom-intoxicated man forced way into Williamsport residence
- Williamsport man accused of child rape considered an extreme danger to society
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.