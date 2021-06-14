NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA
1159 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

Juniata-Franklin-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater heavy
rainfall are possible later this afternoon into early tonight. A
severe thunderstorm watch may be issued later today.

The heavy rainfall may produce isolated flooding especially in
locations that see multiple rounds of storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 269
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1145 AM EDT MON JUN 14 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING PA COUNTIES 

.    PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGHENY            ARMSTRONG           BEAVER
BEDFORD              BLAIR               BUTLER
CAMBRIA              CAMERON             CENTRE
CLARION              CLEARFIELD          CLINTON
ELK                  FAYETTE             FOREST
FULTON               GREENE              HUNTINGDON
INDIANA              JEFFERSON           LAWRENCE
MIFFLIN              SOMERSET            VENANGO
WASHINGTON           WESTMORELAND

