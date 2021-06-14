Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA 1159 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021 Juniata-Franklin-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater heavy rainfall are possible later this afternoon into early tonight. A severe thunderstorm watch may be issued later today. The heavy rainfall may produce isolated flooding especially in locations that see multiple rounds of storms.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 269 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1145 AM EDT MON JUN 14 2021 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING PA COUNTIES . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BEDFORD BLAIR BUTLER CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON ELK FAYETTE FOREST FULTON GREENE HUNTINGDON INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE MIFFLIN SOMERSET VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND