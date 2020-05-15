Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College, PA 3:24 AM EDT Fri, May 15 2020 Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible late this afternoon into early tonight. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Heavy rainfall is also possible and could lead to small stream flooding. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Heavy rainfall is possible Sunday night and Monday. This may lead to flooding.
National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for May 15
NCPA Staff
-
Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
