Flood Warning National Weather Service State College PA 212 PM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020 Adams PA-Northumberland PA-York PA-Juniata PA-Snyder PA-Lycoming PA- Union PA-Perry PA-Cumberland PA-Tioga PA-Clinton PA- 212 PM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Flood Warning for... Adams County in south central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Western York County in south central Pennsylvania... Northeastern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania... Snyder County in central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... Perry County in south central Pennsylvania... Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 815 PM EDT Thursday. * At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was continuing to fall over the area, along and ahead of a slow-moving cold front. The heavy rain will cause flooding of poor drainage areas and low spots along some small streams and creeks. between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional 1 inch is likely in the warned area between 2 and 6 pm. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Harrisburg, Williamsport, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Parkville, Enola, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Montoursville, Lemoyne, Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Hampton, Plainfield and Carroll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Find an alternate route. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.