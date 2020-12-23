Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service State College PA 202 PM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Selinsgrove, Wellsboro, Shamokin, Laporte, Sunbury, Trout Run, Pottsville, Williamsport, Mansfield, Danville, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Lewisburg ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning * The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will increase the risk of flooding on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. * Significant rises are expected on small streams with mainstem Susquehanna river flooding most likely upstream of Sunbury. Urban and poor drainage flooding is more probable due to both storm drains that are clogged with piles of snow and to the briefly intense rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.





Flood Warning

Flood Warning National Weather Service State College PA 553 PM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Loyalsock Creek At Loyalsockville affecting Sullivan and Lycoming Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Susquehanna River At Bloomsburg affecting Columbia County. .Heavy rainfall and melting snow Thursday and Thursday night will cause significant rises with minor to moderate flooding expected along portions of Loyalsock Creek starting on Friday and portions of the Mainstem Susquehanna River over the weekend. . For the Loyalsock Creek...including Loyalsockville...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Mainstem Susquehanna River...including Bloomsburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Thursday morning.

-- The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Warning for the Loyalsock Creek At Loyalsockville. * From late Thursday night to Friday evening. * At 4:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 1.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water is on the bike path under Green Bridge at Montoursville. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Residents living adjacent to the creek are encouraged to monitor water levels for additional rises. The driveways of several homes are affected by high water. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, High water prevents access to several homes adjacent to the creek. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Several residences are affected by high water levels. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Approximate level of the FEMA 10% Annual Chance Flood level (10-year flood). Several homes and the Loyalsock Game Farm are affected by high water levels. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Numerous homes adjacent to the creek are affected by high water levels.