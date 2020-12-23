Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
202 PM EST Wed Dec 23 2020
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Selinsgrove, Wellsboro, Shamokin, Laporte,
Sunbury, Trout Run, Pottsville, Williamsport, Mansfield, Danville,
Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Lewisburg
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Columbia, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill,
Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union.
* From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning
* The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will increase the
risk of flooding on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
* Significant rises are expected on small streams with mainstem
Susquehanna river flooding most likely upstream of Sunbury. Urban
and poor drainage flooding is more probable due to both storm
drains that are clogged with piles of snow and to the briefly
intense rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Flood Warning
Flood Warning
National Weather Service State College PA
553 PM EST Wed Dec 23 2020
...The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania...
Loyalsock Creek At Loyalsockville affecting Sullivan and Lycoming
Counties.
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania...
Susquehanna River At Bloomsburg affecting Columbia County.
.Heavy rainfall and melting snow Thursday and Thursday night will
cause significant rises with minor to moderate flooding expected
along portions of Loyalsock Creek starting on Friday and portions of
the Mainstem Susquehanna River over the weekend. .
For the Loyalsock Creek...including Loyalsockville...Minor flooding
is forecast.
For the Mainstem Susquehanna River...including Bloomsburg...Moderate
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Thursday morning.
--
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Loyalsock Creek At Loyalsockville.
* From late Thursday night to Friday evening.
* At 4:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 1.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The creek is expected to rise above flood stage early
Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Friday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water is on the bike path under Green Bridge
at Montoursville.
* Impact...At 9.0 feet, Residents living adjacent to the creek are
encouraged to monitor water levels for additional rises. The
driveways of several homes are affected by high water.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, High water prevents access to several homes
adjacent to the creek.
* Impact...At 12.0 feet, Several residences are affected by high
water levels.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Approximate level of the FEMA 10% Annual
Chance Flood level (10-year flood). Several homes and the
Loyalsock Game Farm are affected by high water levels.
* Impact...At 14.0 feet, Numerous homes adjacent to the creek are
affected by high water levels.