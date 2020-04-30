NWS - FLOOD WATCH - Jan 2020.jpg 
Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
502 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020

Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Mifflintown, Mansfield, Wellsboro,
Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove,
Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport,
Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg,
York, and Lancaster
502 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
  counties, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata,
  Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland,
  Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga,
  Union, and York.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday afternoon

* Heavy rain of 1.5 to 3 inches is forecast this afternoon into
  this evening. The heavy rain may result in urban and poor
  drainage flooding by late today. Small streams, as well as
  mainstem rivers, can expect significant rises with flooding
  possible tonight into Friday.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.