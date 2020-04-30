Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
502 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020
Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Mifflintown, Mansfield, Wellsboro,
Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove,
Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport,
Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg,
York, and Lancaster
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
counties, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata,
Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland,
Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga,
Union, and York.
* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday afternoon
* Heavy rain of 1.5 to 3 inches is forecast this afternoon into
this evening. The heavy rain may result in urban and poor
drainage flooding by late today. Small streams, as well as
mainstem rivers, can expect significant rises with flooding
possible tonight into Friday.
National Weather Service: Flood watch continues Friday
