Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
3:09 PM EST Tue Dec 22 2020
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Selinsgrove, Wellsboro, Shamokin, Laporte,
Sunbury, Trout Run, Pottsville, Williamsport, Mansfield, Danville,
Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Lewisburg
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the
following areas, Columbia, Montour, Northern Lycoming,
Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Tioga and Union.
* From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning
* The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will increase the
risk of flooding on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
* Significant rises are expected on small streams with mainstem
Susquehanna river flooding most likely upstream of Sunbury. Urban
and poor drainage flooding is more probable due to storm drains
that are clogged with piles of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.