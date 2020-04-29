NWS - FLOOD WATCH - Jan 2020.jpg 
Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College, PA
6:08 AM EDT Wed Apr 29, 2020

Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Mifflintown, Mansfield, Wellsboro,
Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove,
Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport,
Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg,
York, and Lancaster

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
  areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata,
  Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming,
  Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming,
  Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and York.

* From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon

* Heavy rain of 1.5 to 3.0 inches is forecast Thursday and
  Thursday night. The heavy rain may result in urban and poor
  drainage flooding by late Thursday. Small streams as well as
  mainstem rivers can expect significant rises with flooding
  possible Thursday night into Friday.

