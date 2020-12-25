Flood Warning

Flood Statement National Weather Service State College PA 1114 PM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... West Branch Susquehanna At Muncy affecting Lycoming County. West Branch Susquehanna At Montgomery affecting Union, Northumberland and Lycoming Counties. Bald Eagle Creek Near Beech Creek Station affecting Clinton and Centre Counties. Loyalsock Creek At Loyalsockville affecting Sullivan and Lycoming Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Susquehanna River At Bloomsburg affecting Columbia County. Susquehanna River Near Sunbury affecting Perry, Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Dauphin and Juniata Counties. Susquehanna River At Danville affecting Union, Montour, Columbia and Northumberland Counties. Penns Creek Near Penns Creek affecting Union and Snyder Counties. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. For the West Branch Susquehanna...including Muncy, Montgomery... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Bald Eagle Creek...including Beech Creek Station...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Loyalsock Creek...including Loyalsockville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Mainstem Susquehanna River...including Danville, Bloomsburg, Sunbury...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Penns Creek...including Penns Creek...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Hershey, Harper Tavern...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1115 AM EST. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Loyalsock Creek At Loyalsockville. * From late tonight to Friday evening. * At 10:44 PM EST Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water is on the bike path under Green Bridge at Montoursville. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Residents living adjacent to the creek are encouraged to monitor water levels for additional rises. The driveways of several homes are affected by high water. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, High water prevents access to several homes adjacent to the creek. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Several residences are affected by high water levels. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Approximate level of the FEMA 10% Annual Chance Flood level (10-year flood). Several homes and the Loyalsock Game Farm are affected by high water levels. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Numerous homes adjacent to the creek are affected by high water levels.

Flood Warning

Flood Warning National Weather Service State College PA 1219 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 The National Weather Service in State College has extended the * Flood Warning for... Rain and Snowmelt in... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 230 AM EST. * At 1219 AM EST, emergency management reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Williamsport, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Muncy, Hughesville, Montgomery, Duboistown, Loyalsockville, Barbours, Ralston, Trout Run, Cogan Station, Kettle Creek Gorge, Shunk, Buttonwood, Elimsport, Lincoln Falls, Collomsville, Muncy Valley and Lairdsville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.