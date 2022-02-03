NWS_FloodAdvisory_2020.jpg 
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service State College PA
927 PM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

Bedford PA-Blair PA-Cambria PA-Cameron PA-Centre PA-Clearfield PA-
Clinton PA-Columbia PA-Elk PA-Huntingdon PA-Juniata PA-Lycoming PA-
Mifflin PA-Montour PA-Northumberland PA-Snyder PA-Somerset PA-
Sullivan PA-Union PA-

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
  counties, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield,
  Clinton, Columbia, Elk, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin,
  Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan and Union.

* WHEN...Until 1215 AM EST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 924 PM EST, trained weather spotters reported minor
    flooding due to heavy rain and snowmelt in the advisory area.
    Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
  - Some locations that may experience flooding include...
    Altoona, State College, Williamsport, Johnstown, Bloomsburg,
    St. Marys, Berwick, Sunbury, Lock Haven, Lewistown, DuBois,
    Shamokin, Huntingdon, Milton, Somerset, Clearfield,
    Bellefonte, Lewisburg, Hollidaysburg and Selinsgrove.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Flood waters can be especially hard to see
at night.

