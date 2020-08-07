Flood Watch National Weather Service State College PA 1006 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020 Southern Centre-Mifflin-Juniata-Franklin-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- Including the cities of State College, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Chambersburg, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster 1006 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, and York. * Through late tonight * Showers and thunderstorms are developing over much of Central PA this morning. Any of these storms could produce very heavy rainfall. This rainfall may lead to flash flooding. * Areas that have received heavy rain earlier this morning and over the past few days are the most susceptible to flash flooding. The storms should continue into the afternoon and evening hours, but will be moving to the east late this evening.
National Weather Service: Flash Flood Watch through evening of Aug. 7
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
