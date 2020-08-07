NWS Flash Flood Watch_2020 
Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
1006 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

Southern Centre-Mifflin-Juniata-Franklin-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of State College, Lewistown, Mifflintown,
Chambersburg, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport,
Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg,
Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon,
Carlisle, Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania,
  including the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland,
  Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin,
  Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill,
  Snyder, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming,
  Sullivan, Union, and York.

* Through late tonight

* Showers and thunderstorms are developing over much of Central
  PA this morning. Any of these storms could produce very heavy
  rainfall. This rainfall may lead to flash flooding.

* Areas that have received heavy rain earlier this morning and
  over the past few days are the most susceptible to flash
  flooding. The storms should continue into the afternoon and
  evening hours, but will be moving to the east late this
  evening.

