The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and York. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday afternoon * Heavy rain of 1.5 to 3 inches is forecast this afternoon into this evening. The heavy rain may result in urban and poor drainage flooding by late today. Small streams, as well as mainstem rivers, can expect significant rises with flooding possible tonight into Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Review flood safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/safety/flood.

Flood Advisory National Weather Service State College PA 1059 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020 Adams PA-York PA-Mifflin PA-Centre PA-Juniata PA-Snyder PA- Lycoming PA-Union PA-Perry PA-Cumberland PA-Tioga PA-Clinton PA- 1059 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for... Adams County in south central Pennsylvania... Western York County in south central Pennsylvania... Northeastern Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Juniata County in central Pennsylvania... Snyder County in central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... Perry County in south central Pennsylvania... Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania... Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania... Eastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 1050 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a nearly stationary north...south band of heavy rain and rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches over the past 6 hours. This heavy rain was concentrated near and to the west of the Susquehanna's main stem so far, and across communities along the middle and lower West Branch of the Susquehanna. This heavy rain will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is likely over much of this same area from late this morning through the mid afternoon hours today. This additional rain could further elevate the threat for flooding of small stream and creeks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.