National Weather Service dense fog advisory

Visibility will be impacted Wednesday morning due to dense fog in the area. Use caution while traveling. The National Weather Service advisory is as follows:
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 526 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023 Mifflin-Juniata-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Lancaster- Including the cities of Lewistown, Mifflintown, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Lancaster ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mifflin, Juniata, Sullivan, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog.