Lycoming County, Pa. -- The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a EF-1 level tornado passed through Lairdsville, Lycoming County, in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 31.

The tornado was brought on by a devastating storm which passed through Pennsylvania last week and resulted in widespread destruction in the north central Pa. region. The American Red Cross was called in to aid affected residents of Lairdsville.

The tornado began in Montour County before traveling northeast to Lycoming County. Peak winds were estimated to be between 85 and 95 miles per hour. The full NWS report is available on their website.

A local stormchaser, Eli Roberts, played a role in studying the EF-1 tornado, offering documentation that helped the NWS determine its classification.

"It was an honor to help the NWS with the science and for the historical record to make this correct. I strive to learn something knew every day, and I learned a lot," wrote Roberts on his Facebook page.

"I just hope this helps people. I've always wanted to help, whether it was in the fire department when I was younger, when I was a Boy Scout, and these past 27 years as a storm chaser."



