The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 finalists this week.

The Strong National Museum of Play annually recognizes toys that have “inspired creative play” and gained popularity, placing winners in their Toy Hall of Fame.

Each year, the hall inducts new honorees and showcases both new and historic versions of classic toys beloved by generations, according to The Strong National Museum of Play’s website.

Anyone can vote for their favorite toy, or the one they think best meets the criteria of "icon-status, longevity, discovery, and innovation."

The three toys that receive the most public votes will be submitted on one ballot and will join the other top three submissions from members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Here are the finalists:

Baseball cards

Battleship

Bingo

Bop It

Cabbage Patch Kids

Choose Your Own Adventure Gamebooks

Connect 4

Ken

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

Nerf Toys

Slime

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

To vote, visit The Strong National Museum of Play's website.

